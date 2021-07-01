July 1: Top 10 Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets closed in red today. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a decline of 164.11 points or 0.31% at 52,318.60. The Nifty 50 index dropped 41.50 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 15,680. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.





Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low Dr Reddy's 5,572.00 2.75 5,426.00 5,580.00 5,412.40 Hindalco 379.75 2.07 372.3 380.8 372 Bajaj Auto 4,205.95 1.74 4,141.00 4,250.00 4,141.00 Tata Motors 344.5 1.44 341.5 347.4 341.2 Sun Pharma 684 1.27 675 685.8 673.7 Asian Paints 3,023.15 1.02 3,008.00 3,026.90 2,997.00 ONGC 118.9 1.02 117.75 119.75 117.3 Maruti 7,584.55 0.91 7,500.00 7,605.00 7,495.05 NTPC 117.45 0.9 116.8 117.8 115.7 Hero MotoCorp 2,928.00 0.88 2,905.00 2,947.00 2,905.00

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.



