July 1: Top 10 Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Domestic equity markets closed in red today. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a decline of 164.11 points or 0.31% at 52,318.60. The Nifty 50 index dropped 41.50 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 15,680. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Dr Reddy's
|5,572.00
|2.75
|5,426.00
|5,580.00
|5,412.40
|Hindalco
|379.75
|2.07
|372.3
|380.8
|372
|Bajaj Auto
|4,205.95
|1.74
|4,141.00
|4,250.00
|4,141.00
|Tata Motors
|344.5
|1.44
|341.5
|347.4
|341.2
|Sun Pharma
|684
|1.27
|675
|685.8
|673.7
|Asian Paints
|3,023.15
|1.02
|3,008.00
|3,026.90
|2,997.00
|ONGC
|118.9
|1.02
|117.75
|119.75
|117.3
|Maruti
|7,584.55
|0.91
|7,500.00
|7,605.00
|7,495.05
|NTPC
|117.45
|0.9
|116.8
|117.8
|115.7
|Hero MotoCorp
|2,928.00
|0.88
|2,905.00
|2,947.00
|2,905.00
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|%
|High
|Low
|Prev.
|Change
|Close
|Bajaj Finserv
|11,839.00
|-2.23
|12,198.00
|11,801.00
|12,109.05
|Britannia
|3,596.95
|-1.44
|3,661.00
|3,580.65
|3,649.65
|Infosys
|1,561.95
|-1.19
|1,576.85
|1,559.05
|1,580.80
|Wipro
|539.6
|-1.11
|545.9
|538
|545.65
|Shree Cement
|27,207.00
|-1.08
|27,600.20
|26,946.00
|27,504.60
|BPCL
|463.05
|-1.08
|468.9
|462
|468.1
|UltraTech Cement
|6,712.00
|-0.94
|6,799.50
|6,690.00
|6,776.00
|IndusInd Bank
|1,007.05
|-0.92
|1,016.95
|1,000.00
|1,016.35
|Tech Mahindra
|1,085.65
|-0.89
|1,099.35
|1,081.00
|1,095.45
|Power Grid
|230.8
|-0.69
|232.95
|230.2
|232.4
