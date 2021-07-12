July 12: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Indian Stock Markets ended almost flat on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex index dropped 13.50 points to end at 52,386.19. The Nifty 50 index ended 2.80 points down at 15,692.60. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.





Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low UltraTech Cement 7,070.00 2.47 6,905.10 7,114.95 6,905.10 Grasim 1,535.20 2.34 1,507.00 1,540.70 1,507.00 Shree Cement 28,022.05 1.89 27,698.50 28,419.00 27,584.05 JSW Steel 692.3 1.58 685 703.75 680.85 SBI Life 1,035.50 1.56 1,019.70 1,036.00 1,018.95 Tata Consumers 776.15 1.33 771 786.85 769.1 ICICI Bank 646.7 1.28 646 650.25 642.4 SBI 427.6 0.91 426.5 430.25 424.6 IndusInd Bank 1,048.20 0.79 1,045.40 1,057.65 1,041.05 Axis Bank 753 0.76 752.5 757.8 748.3

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.





Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low Adani Ports 717.95 -1.45 734.4 735.65 715.05 BPCL 450.7 -1.36 457.6 459.3 450.05 Bharti Airtel 529.6 -1.24 538.95 538.95 528.65 Tata Steel 1,225.00 -1.16 1,251.00 1,258.50 1,218.35 Infosys 1,547.00 -1.02 1,570.55 1,578.00 1,533.75 HDFC Bank 1,487.30 -0.98 1,502.00 1,502.00 1,484.00 Bajaj Auto 3,964.00 -0.8 4,018.00 4,030.00 3,946.90 Hindalco 387.15 -0.74 393 393 386.6 HDFC 2,482.30 -0.57 2,503.00 2,511.00 2,452.20 Power Grid 229.05 -0.52 230.7 231.75 228.2



