July 12: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex index dropped 13.50 points to end at 52,386.19.
- The Nifty 50 index ended 2.80 points down at 15,692.60.
Indian Stock Markets ended almost flat on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex index dropped 13.50 points to end at 52,386.19. The Nifty 50 index ended 2.80 points down at 15,692.60. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|UltraTech Cement
|7,070.00
|2.47
|6,905.10
|7,114.95
|6,905.10
|Grasim
|1,535.20
|2.34
|1,507.00
|1,540.70
|1,507.00
|Shree Cement
|28,022.05
|1.89
|27,698.50
|28,419.00
|27,584.05
|JSW Steel
|692.3
|1.58
|685
|703.75
|680.85
|SBI Life
|1,035.50
|1.56
|1,019.70
|1,036.00
|1,018.95
|Tata Consumers
|776.15
|1.33
|771
|786.85
|769.1
|ICICI Bank
|646.7
|1.28
|646
|650.25
|642.4
|SBI
|427.6
|0.91
|426.5
|430.25
|424.6
|IndusInd Bank
|1,048.20
|0.79
|1,045.40
|1,057.65
|1,041.05
|Axis Bank
|753
|0.76
|752.5
|757.8
|748.3
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Adani Ports
|717.95
|-1.45
|734.4
|735.65
|715.05
|BPCL
|450.7
|-1.36
|457.6
|459.3
|450.05
|Bharti Airtel
|529.6
|-1.24
|538.95
|538.95
|528.65
|Tata Steel
|1,225.00
|-1.16
|1,251.00
|1,258.50
|1,218.35
|Infosys
|1,547.00
|-1.02
|1,570.55
|1,578.00
|1,533.75
|HDFC Bank
|1,487.30
|-0.98
|1,502.00
|1,502.00
|1,484.00
|Bajaj Auto
|3,964.00
|-0.8
|4,018.00
|4,030.00
|3,946.90
|Hindalco
|387.15
|-0.74
|393
|393
|386.6
|HDFC
|2,482.30
|-0.57
|2,503.00
|2,511.00
|2,452.20
|Power Grid
|229.05
|-0.52
|230.7
|231.75
|228.2
