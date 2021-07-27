July 27: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The stocks markets witnessed modest losses on Tuesday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index fell 273.51 points or 0.52 per cent to end at 52,578.76. The Nifty 50 index closed 78 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 15,746.45. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.



Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Hindalco 417.35 4.32 404 419.7 403.55 SBI Life 1111 3.19 1098 1113.75 1063 Tata Steel 1333.5 2.74 1315 1334.5 1308.05 Bajaj Finserv 13795.6 2 13531.15 13844.95 13503.15 SBI 429.2 1.39 424.15 433.25 424 Bajaj Finance 6231.1 1.11 6180 6327 6175 HDFC Life 669.75 1 666 674.8 662.9 JSW Steel 709.55 0.71 709.85 717.9 703.3 Nestle India 18200 0.54 18012 18449 17972.5 Larsen & Turbo 1605.6 0.5 1610.15 1619 1584.25

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Dr Reddy's 4853.2 -10.31 5438 5444.95 4780 Cipla 917.15 -3.51 952.5 958.5 909 Axis Bank 731.65 -3.26 750.5 756 729.1 Adani Ports 662.35 -3 682.8 686.3 660.35 Divi's Laboratories 4800 -2.46 4930 4944.75 4669.4 Sun Pharma 686.9 -2.35 705 705.7 673.85 Kotak Bank 1700.15 -2.32 1752 1753 1693.85 Grasim 1518.5 -2.05 1551.2 1564.2 1513 HDFC 2431.2 -1.34 2470.9 2474 2430 Tata Consumers 767.45 -1.15 780.4 788.15 764



