July 27: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index fell 273.51 points or 0.52 per cent to end at 52,578.76.
- The Nifty 50 index closed 78 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 15,746.45.
The stocks markets witnessed modest losses on Tuesday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index fell 273.51 points or 0.52 per cent to end at 52,578.76. The Nifty 50 index closed 78 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 15,746.45. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Hindalco
|417.35
|4.32
|404
|419.7
|403.55
|SBI Life
|1111
|3.19
|1098
|1113.75
|1063
|Tata Steel
|1333.5
|2.74
|1315
|1334.5
|1308.05
|Bajaj Finserv
|13795.6
|2
|13531.15
|13844.95
|13503.15
|SBI
|429.2
|1.39
|424.15
|433.25
|424
|Bajaj Finance
|6231.1
|1.11
|6180
|6327
|6175
|HDFC Life
|669.75
|1
|666
|674.8
|662.9
|JSW Steel
|709.55
|0.71
|709.85
|717.9
|703.3
|Nestle India
|18200
|0.54
|18012
|18449
|17972.5
|Larsen & Turbo
|1605.6
|0.5
|1610.15
|1619
|1584.25
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Dr Reddy's
|4853.2
|-10.31
|5438
|5444.95
|4780
|Cipla
|917.15
|-3.51
|952.5
|958.5
|909
|Axis Bank
|731.65
|-3.26
|750.5
|756
|729.1
|Adani Ports
|662.35
|-3
|682.8
|686.3
|660.35
|Divi's Laboratories
|4800
|-2.46
|4930
|4944.75
|4669.4
|Sun Pharma
|686.9
|-2.35
|705
|705.7
|673.85
|Kotak Bank
|1700.15
|-2.32
|1752
|1753
|1693.85
|Grasim
|1518.5
|-2.05
|1551.2
|1564.2
|1513
|HDFC
|2431.2
|-1.34
|2470.9
|2474
|2430
|Tata Consumers
|767.45
|-1.15
|780.4
|788.15
|764
