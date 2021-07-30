July 30: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Stock markets witnessed profit booking at the fag end of the session and closed in red on Friday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index declined 66.23 points or 0.13 per cent to end at 52,586.84. The Nifty 50 closed 15.40 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 15,763.05. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Sun Pharma 773.55 10.04 702.95 783.75 696.15 Tech Mahindra 1207.7 7.08 1185 1237.3 1175 Cipla 920.55 4.24 885.1 929.9 877.75 Adani Ports 675 2.33 661.25 687.8 659.5 Shree Cement 28250 2.21 27661 28333.75 27583.15 PowerGrid 171 2.15 169.05 173.2 168.2 Bajaj Auto 3843 2.11 3776 3858 3753.15 NTPC 119 1.93 116.95 119.95 116.25 Mahindra & Mahindra 744.75 1.82 735.2 760 731.85 HCL Technologies 1022.3 1.46 1013 1049.95 1009.9

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Bajaj Finance 6231.95 -2.63 6416.85 6416.85 6212.2 Bajaj Finserv 14240 -2.46 14605 14613.85 14161 Hindalco 447.8 -2.25 458.1 459.65 442.15 SBI 432.2 -2.12 441.5 444.4 430.7 UPL 805 -1.79 821.25 834.5 786.15 Tata Steel 1435.25 -1.6 1455.65 1472.7 1427.8 SBI Life 1111.05 -1.58 1123 1123 1092 JSW Steel 737.45 -1.46 746.15 757.85 733.55 Asain Paints 2955.9 -1.39 3008 3008.65 2951.9 Axis Bank 709.4 -1.09 718.05 718.65 707.15



