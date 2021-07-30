July 30: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index declined 66.23 points or 0.13 per cent to end at 52,586.84.
- The Nifty 50 closed 15.40 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 15,763.05.
Stock markets witnessed profit booking at the fag end of the session and closed in red on Friday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index declined 66.23 points or 0.13 per cent to end at 52,586.84. The Nifty 50 closed 15.40 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 15,763.05. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Sun Pharma
|773.55
|10.04
|702.95
|783.75
|696.15
|Tech Mahindra
|1207.7
|7.08
|1185
|1237.3
|1175
|Cipla
|920.55
|4.24
|885.1
|929.9
|877.75
|Adani Ports
|675
|2.33
|661.25
|687.8
|659.5
|Shree Cement
|28250
|2.21
|27661
|28333.75
|27583.15
|PowerGrid
|171
|2.15
|169.05
|173.2
|168.2
|Bajaj Auto
|3843
|2.11
|3776
|3858
|3753.15
|NTPC
|119
|1.93
|116.95
|119.95
|116.25
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|744.75
|1.82
|735.2
|760
|731.85
|HCL Technologies
|1022.3
|1.46
|1013
|1049.95
|1009.9
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Bajaj Finance
|6231.95
|-2.63
|6416.85
|6416.85
|6212.2
|Bajaj Finserv
|14240
|-2.46
|14605
|14613.85
|14161
|Hindalco
|447.8
|-2.25
|458.1
|459.65
|442.15
|SBI
|432.2
|-2.12
|441.5
|444.4
|430.7
|UPL
|805
|-1.79
|821.25
|834.5
|786.15
|Tata Steel
|1435.25
|-1.6
|1455.65
|1472.7
|1427.8
|SBI Life
|1111.05
|-1.58
|1123
|1123
|1092
|JSW Steel
|737.45
|-1.46
|746.15
|757.85
|733.55
|Asain Paints
|2955.9
|-1.39
|3008
|3008.65
|2951.9
|Axis Bank
|709.4
|-1.09
|718.05
|718.65
|707.15
