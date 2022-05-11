Jumpin Heights achieves new milestone

Hyderabad: Jumpin Heights, an extreme adventure sports operator, has achieved a milestone by successfully operating over 1 lakh bungy jumps at its jump zone in Rishikesh.

A landmark for adventure tourism in India, the company has set a new parameter for safety in such extreme sports. Jumpin Heights' highest jump platform (also country's highest) is in Mohan Chatti village in the stunning landscape of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

"With the completion of 1,00,000 successful jumps, Jumpin Heights definitely instils a much stronger sense of safety amongst potential jumpers.

This is a global record for any bungy company in a decade of operations. At Rishikesh, we also house Asia's longest Flying Fox, and India's most extreme Giant swing.

We leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safety in every single jump. Our numbers and reviews speak for themselves," said Rahul Nigam, Founder and Managing Director, Jumpin Heights.