Live
- International Women in Engineering Day: Celebrating Women in Engineering
- Balakrishna hails Revanth Reddy, says he cooperated for expanding Basavatrakam hospital services
- Sai Durgha Tej ‘SDT 18’ gets a grand launch
- ‘Antima Theerpu’ review: Gripping drama with stellar performances
- CPI(M)’s youth wing in Bengal to conduct mass outreach event after LS election setback
- Researchers use diabetes medication as effective drug therapy for sleep-related disorder
- Nandamuri ‘Kalavedika NTR Film Awards’ 2024 to honor cinema icons
- Shraddha Kapoor turns heads in Pink floral powersuit
- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary excited to join cast of ‘Hero Heeroine’
- India's innovation ecosystem poised for exponential growth: Industry
Just In
June records highest hiring surge in 18 yrs
New Delhi: Output growth across India's private sector regained growth in June with business activity increasing at quicker rates among manufacturing...
New Delhi: Output growth across India's private sector regained growth in June with business activity increasing at quicker rates among manufacturing companies and services firms while hiring of workers shot up to an 18-year high, according to HSBC’s flash PMI data released on Friday.
There was also a substantial upturn in aggregate employment amid robust expansions in total new orders intakes and international sales, according to the data, compiled by S&P Global.
New orders gained growth momentum for both sectors, with a faster upturn among manufacturers as a result, capacity pressures became evident in June, leading firms to increase their staffing levels to the greatest extent in over 18 years.
The services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed to 60.4 in June 2024 from 60.2 in May, while the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index increased to 58.5 in June from 57.5 in the previous month.
India’s manufacturing activity had slipped to a three-month low of 57.5 in May, as intense heatwaves led to reduced working hours and impacted volumes.
Meanwhile, services sector growth had softened to a five-month low in May following stiff competition and price pressures amid a severe heatwave.