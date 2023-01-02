JustDogs opens store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: JustDogs, an omni-channel pet care retailer and service provider announced the launch of their new store in Hyderabad. Located in Jubilee Hills, this store marks the opening of their 45th outlet across the country which provides pet care products and services.

The retailer said that the growing demand of pet care services and products in Hyderabad has led to its expansion in South India. "We are excited to launch our new store in this city and expand our offerings in the pet care retail space," Founder of JustDogs, Poorvi Anthony said.

Founded in 2011 by Poorvi and Ashish Anthony, the pet care retail chain has grown to 45 stores across 16 cities in India.

Ashish Anthony, co-founder, JustDogs said, "Hyderabad is a prominent market in south India for the brand. It holds great potential for expansion of pet care products and services given its fast pace of growth and increasing consumer base. Over the next year we plan to open stores in Delhi, Gurugram, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Punjab."