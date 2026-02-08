Kadamba unveils special Edition to celebrate Goa Carnival 2026

Goa-based Cheers Group has introduced a limited-edition Kadamba Indian Single-Malt Whisky - Carnival Edition to mark the spirit and energy of Goa Carnival 2026.

The special release features a vibrant canister design inspired by the colours, music, and festive atmosphere of Goa’s iconic Carnival. Created exclusively for the 2026 Carnival season, the edition pays tribute to one of the state’s most celebrated cultural events.

A Celebration of Goa’s Cultural Legacy:Goa Carnival is among the most lively festivals in India, known for its grand parades, music, dance, and street celebrations. Deeply rooted in tradition, the festival reflects Goa’s rich heritage and brings together locals and visitors in a shared celebration of joy.

In 2026, the Carnival will be held from February 13 to 17, just before the Christian season of Lent begins. During these five days, the streets of Goa come alive with colour, rhythm, and festive energy, attracting travellers from across India and around the world who seek to experience the destination beyond its beaches.

Award-winning whisky with a Goan identity:Cheers Group, valued at over Rs 1,000 crore, has earned international recognition for its premium spirits. Its flagship product, Kadamba Single-Malt Whisky, was recently named “Best World Whisky” at the 2026 John Barleycorn Awards (USA).

Kadamba’s distinct character comes from its proprietary humidity ageing process, uniquely suited to Goa’s coastal climate. This method enhances the whisky’s depth and complexity, setting it apart on the global stage.

Carnival Edition; Craft Meets Celebration:The Kadamba Carnival Edition is pot-still distilled using premium six-row barley malt and matured through the brand’s signature humidity ageing technique. The whisky offers rich flavours of toasted oak, vibrant fruits, and subtle vanilla, delivering a bold yet balanced profile.

Packaged in an elegant limited-edition decanter bottle with a Carnival-inspired canister, this release blends the refined craftsmanship of Kadamba with the lively spirit of Goa Carnival. The design and exclusivity make it a collector’s item for whisky enthusiasts and celebration lovers alike.