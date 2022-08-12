Kankatala to organise expo in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Kankatala Sarees is organising India Exhibition & Sale for three days from August 12 in Hyderabad.

The brand will showcase the signature Banarasi Marvels and many more handpicked apparels by Kankatala family from across 40 weaving clusters of India specially for saree connoisseurs of Hyderabad.

Mallikharjuna Rao Kankatala, company's Managing Director, said: "Every season we host an exclusive exhibition at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

This festive season, we handpicked some of the best Banarasi handlooms for our queens of Kankatala for an exclusive three-day sale. We hope they will appreciate this sale as much as the previous seasons."

Kankatala works towards curating best weaves for their patrons and their weavers have been associated with them for three generations.