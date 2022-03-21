KEC International wins New Orders of Rs 1,005 crore

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, on Monday announced that it has secured new orders of Rs 1,005 crores. The RPG Group Company has secured orders across its various businesses like Transmission & Distribution, Railways, Civil and Cables.

Segment-wise detail of the orders:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for the supply of towers and poles in the Americas.

Railways: The business has secured orders in conventional/ emerging segments in India:

• Overhead Electrification (OHE) – Order for Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works

• Composite – Order for a composite project including track laying, OHE and associated civil works

• Semi High-Speed Rail – Order for 2 x 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) & associated works for speed upgradation (Mission 'Raftaar').

Civil: The business has secured an order for the construction of a depot cum workshop in the urban infra segment in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, "We are pleased with the traction in orders, amidst global upheavals. With these orders, our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs. 16,000 crores with robust growth of ~50% vis-à-vis last year. Our Railway business has strengthened its presence with orders in both conventional and emerging segments. The order in Civil has enhanced our order book in the urban infra segment and further diversified our clientele."