Live
- Yamuna water recedes but still roads are water logged
- Is suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh joining BRS?
- Soulful blend of Indian Classical Music
- What will Chandrayaan-3 cost?
- Why Chandrayan 2 mission failed?
- Wishes Continue to pour in for success of Chandrayaan 3
- Alia Bhatt joins Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe, to don all-new action avatar
- Timeline of Moon Mission
- PM Modi hails ISRO dedication
- Bandhan Bank Q1 profit slips 19 pc to Rs 721 crore
Kia exceeds 1 mn vehicle production at India plant
Kia, South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said on Friday its accumulated vehicle production in India has exceeded 1 million units, helped by increased sales of customized models.
New Delhi: Kia, South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said on Friday its accumulated vehicle production in India has exceeded 1 million units, helped by increased sales of customized models.
Kia began production at the 350,000-unit-a-year Indian plant in July 2019, starting with the Seltos subcompact SUV, the company said in a statement.
Other models assembled in India include the five-seat Sonet SUV, the Carens multipurpose vehicle and the Carnival van, reports Yonhap news agency.
The maker of K5 sedans and Sorento SUVs sold 136,108 vehicles in India in the January-June period, up 12 percent from 121,823 units a year earlier.
It aims to achieve a market share of 10 percent in the Indian passenger vehicle market in coming years, up from the current 6.7 percent at the end of June, the statement said.
Kia has eight plants in Korea -- two in Gwangmyeong, three in Hwaseong and three in Gwangju -- and seven overseas ones -- three in China and one each in the United States, Slovakia, Mexico and India. Their overall annual capacity is 3.84 million units.