Kia finalises name for its upcoming car

Hyderabad: Carmaker Kia, on Wednesday has unveiled the name of its upcoming product, a Recreational Vehicle (RV) in the Indian market, 'Carens.' The name, Carens, is based on the concept of 'Car + Renaissance', which signifies the beginning of a new era of cars. With the introduction of Carens, Kia is set to revolutionize the market by creating a new segment for modern Indian families.

The Kia Carens is a 'made in India, made for the world' product that will be manufactured at Kia's state-of-the-art facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Kia Carens will make its world premiere in India on 16 December and will be launched in the first quarter of 2022, Kia India said.

Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India said, "We are really excited to bring our fourth product for the Indian market, the Kia Carens. Kia wants to offer a premium and comfortable family RV that has a three-row seating configuration and features fitting in perfectly with India's urban lifestyle and road conditions. We are confident that the Kia Carens will prove to be a game changer, and it is all set to shake up a few segments."