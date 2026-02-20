Bihar: DPO arrested for taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Kishanganj

Patna: he Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar has carried out another major action against corruption in the state.

On Friday, SVU officials arrested Anita Kumari, District Program Officer (DPO–ICDS) posted in Thakurganj block of Kishanganj, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

According to officials, the accused officer had allegedly demanded a large sum of money by threatening disciplinary action.

The complainant, Nagendra Kumar, son of Rajdev Sah and a resident of Jagdishpur Tiyari under Noorsarai police station area in Nalanda, lodged a written complaint at the SVU office in Patna.

Based on the complaint, the vigilance team verified the allegations and laid a trap.

During the operation, Anita Kumari was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe money.

The complainant alleged that the DPO had threatened to suspend him by preparing a charge sheet and demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to avoid the action.

After negotiation, the deal was allegedly fixed at Rs 50,000, at which point the SVU team moved in and arrested the officer.

The SVU has registered Case No. 08/2026 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The arrested officer will be produced before the Vigilance Court in Patna on Saturday.

Further legal proceedings in the case are currently underway.

On Thursday, the SVU took decisive action against corruption by arresting Junior Engineer Aman Kumar, posted in Sahibganj under Muzaffarpur district, while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000.

As per the pre-planned operation, the complainant handed over Rs 9,000 as the first instalment of the demanded bribe to the accused engineer.

Immediately thereafter, the SVU team apprehended Aman Kumar red-handed at the spot.

On February 17, the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) arrested the District Agriculture Officer and his driver red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The vigilance team arrested Himanshu Kumar, the in-charge District Agriculture Officer of Muzaffarpur, and his driver, Rambabu Rai.







