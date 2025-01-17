Kia India rolls out first Syros from Anantapur plant

Hyderabad: Kia India has officially rolled out the first customer unit of its latest SUV‘Kia Syros’ from its cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Syros, Kia’s newest ‘Made-in-India’ offering, is poised to redefine the global SUV market.

Kia held a milestone ceremony at its plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, India, to mark the beginning of Syros production, continuing the significant momentum built by the vehicle’s world premiere in December 2024. The event was attended by senior Kia executives and employees, including Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation, and Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director of Kia India.

Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation, said: “Today marks a significant milestone as we introduce the Syros, a futuristic SUV, set to redefine the Indian automotive landscape. With its futuristic features and segment-leading innovations, the Syros underscores Kia’s commitment to pushing the boundaries with every new model. Just as we did with the Seltos, the Sonet, the Carens, we are excited to welcome a new wave of customers to the Kia brand. We are confident that once customers experience the Syros, they will develop a strong affinity for its class-leading interiors, space, and cutting-edge technology.”

The Syros is designed with the needs of Indian consumers in mind, offering hi tech features, enhanced space and comfort without altering the vehicle’s overall size. It comes with groundbreaking Kia Connect Diagnostics (KCD) that allows real-time on-site vehicle diagnosis to the customer. Additionally, the Kia Advance Total Care program (KATC) provides preemptive vehicle maintenance notification to customers to avoid breakdown. The Syros maximizes interior space, incorporating an innovative, elegant, and futuristic design. Indian consumers increasingly seek the latest trends, advanced technological features, and luxurious interiors, all of which are seamlessly integrated into the Syros.