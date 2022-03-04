Kilitch Drugs commences Rs 100 Crore New Facility Expansion Plan

Kilitch Drugs India Limited today announced that it has purchased 15 acres of land parcel in Village: Maldev, Taluka: Pen, on Pen – Khopoli Highway, Maharashtra as the beginning of its expansion plan. The expansion will be in a similar line of Injectables and other Biotech products.

Kilitch Drugs, a leading MSME multinational manufacturer of Injectables in India and Ethiopia, will use the land parcel for establishing a state-of-the-art Greenfield pharma complex. The company has plans to set up 4-6 manufacturing units in different therapeutics categories to cater to the growing demands in Domestic and Exports markets.

The project envisaged is futuristic and shall have maximum recognition of the world's leading regulatory authorities.

Mr. Mukund Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director of Kilitch Drugs said, "We are on a growth trajectory and demand for our products is increasing. This expansion will help us to fuel our growth plan. This will be an ultra-modern facility and the CAPEX requirement for this facility will be in tune of approx. Rs. 100 Crore. We are planning to fund the CAPEX mostly through internal accruals and it will be in a phased manner. We are looking for a horizon of 2 years to commence commercial production of Phase I. Once the total expansion is complete it will generate a revenue opportunity of approx. Rs 500 Crore."

Established in 1978, Kilitch Drug (India) is a successful pharmaceutical solution company that had a major focus in the African region and have a strong foothold across key African countries with 350 products in 26 African countries. The Company has a manufacturing plant located in Mumbai with a dedicated dry powder section and small volume liquid ampoules and vials. The Company's strong clientele includes Intas, Mankind, Indoco Remedies to name among a few.