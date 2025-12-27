KIMS refutes media claims on Adoni PPP medical college bid

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals on Friday dismissed media reports claiming that the group had bid to own and operate a proposed medical college-cum-hospital at Adoni under the Andhra Pradesh government’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

In a statement, KIMS Hospitals said the reports were “factually incorrect” and categorically denied any involvement in the tender process related to the proposed project.

The healthcare group clarified that it has neither participated in any bidding process nor is considering such a development at Adoni. “As a listed enterprise, KIMS Hospitals is governed by strict disclosure norms and is required to promptly inform stock exchanges of any material developments,” the statement said, adding that no such disclosure has been made as no such event has occurred.