KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery Launches its 3rd & 4th Exclusive Showrooms in Hyderabad

KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its 3rd and 4th exclusive showrooms in Hyderabad strategically located in A.S Rao Nagar, Secunderabad and Somajiguda. This marks KISNA’s 37th & 38th showroom nationwide. The inauguration was graced by Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & MD, Hari Krishna Group, and Mr. Parag Shah, Director, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery.

To celebrate this grand opening, KISNA is offering up to 100% off on diamond jewellery making charges and up to 20% off on gold jewellery making charges for its valued customers. Adding to the excitement, KISNA has launched a spectacular lucky draw campaign, #Abki_Baar_Aapke_Liye_Shop & Win a Car, with 100+ cars to be won. The consumers have to participate by making a Diamond/ Platinum/ Solitaire jewellery purchase of ₹20,000 or more, or a gold jewellery purchase of ₹50,000. Lucky ones will be chosen and gifted a car by KISNA.



Commenting on the launch, Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & MD, Hari Krishna Group, stated ‘‘We are excited to expand our presence in Hyderabad, a market that holds immense potential for growth. This expansion aligns with our vision of ‘Har Ghar KISNA,’ where we aim to be India’s fastest-growing jewellery brand, making every woman’s dream of owning diamond jewellery come true. With our "Shop & Win a Car" campaign, we aim to give consumers the chance to own a brand-new car. It’s our way of making every purchase even more special.’’



Parag Shah, Director, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, said, ‘‘The locations of A.S Rao Nagar and Somajiguda are strategically chosen to cater to the diverse needs of our consumers in Hyderabad. These showrooms will enhance customer accessibility, ensuring that our premium jewellery is within reach of more families. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on delivering quality and trust to every customer, offering a unique shopping experience that reflects the KISNA ethos.’’



In line with KISNA's commitment to giving back to the community, KISNA organized a tree plantation drive as part of the launch event. Additionally, KISNA also hosted a food distribution drive for the underprivileged.

