KISNA Hosts Mega CSR Drive Across South India at 19 Locations in a Single Day

KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, the flagship diamond and gold jewellery brand from the Hari Krishna Group, successfully organised a Mega CSR Drive across South India, conducting multiple social initiatives simultaneously across 19 KISNA exclusive brand outlets. The drive was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries Mr.Santosh Sharma Business Head South, Mr.Priyesh Gamot National Head CSR, Mr.Sai Varun & Mr.Sai Krishna Franchise Partners, Mr.Santhosh Deconda Arra Manager, community leaders, and social representatives, NCC Cadets further strengthening the impact of the initiative.



The initiative comprised Blood Donation Camps, Tree Plantation Drives and Food Distribution activities, held between 11 AM and 5 PM, witnessing active participation from local communities and volunteers across cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Madurai, Vijayawada and more, reinforcing KISNA’s commitment to social responsibility.