KL Deemed to be University Honored with Prestigious Green Urja & Energy Efficiency Award

KL Deemed to be University has been recognized for its outstanding contributions to sustainability and energy efficiency, receiving the prestigious “Energy Transition Excellence Award – Academia” at the 5th Green Urja & Energy Efficiency Awards 2024. Organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Kolkata, in partnership with Deloitte as the Knowledge Partner, this accolade presents the university’s commitment to renewable energy and environmental sustainability.

The Green Urja & Energy Efficiency Awards honor institutions and individuals leading the way toward a sustainable energy future. Held at Le Meridien, New Delhi, the ceremony acknowledged KL Deemed to be University for its pioneering efforts in integrating renewable energy solutions, fostering sustainability initiatives, and promoting energy conservation across academia.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Anil Razdan, Former Secretary, Power, Government of India; Mr. KS Popli, Former CMD, IREDA; and Dr. Ashvini Kumar, Former MD, SECI & Former Senior Director, TERI. Sri Anil Jain, Chairman, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), attended as the Chief Guest, further elevating the occasion.

Dr. Vullanki Rajesh, Dean, P&D, KL Deemed to be University expressed immense pride in receiving the honor, stating, “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and innovation. We continuously implement cutting-edge energy solutions that contribute to a greener future and will persist in our energy conservation efforts.”

Setting an example in renewable energy adoption, the university meets 45% of its campus energy needs through solar and wind power. It has installed rooftop solar panels with a total capacity of 3,281.5 kWp and wind turbines with a 61.2 kWp capacity.

KL Deemed to be University has received numerous accolades in sustainability, including the 4th Green Urja & Energy Efficiency Academia Excellence Award 2023 (ICC), the Energy Efficient Commercial Buildings Appreciation Award 2023 (CII), and the Energy Efficient Unit - Winner 2022 (CII).

As a forward-thinking institution, KL Deemed to be University remains dedicated to global sustainability goals, reinforcing its vision for an eco-conscious and energy-efficient future. These achievements stand as a testament to the relentless efforts of its faculty, researchers, and students in advancing environmental responsibility.