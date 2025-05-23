KLEF Faculty and German Scientists Jointly Research Innovative Biosensors for Sepsis Detection

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF), Andhra Pradesh, proudly announces that one of its faculty members from the Department of Chemistry is making significant contributions in healthcare research. Dr. T. Anusha, Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemistry at KLEF Deemed to be University, is collaborating with Dr. Parvaneh Rahimi from TU Bergakademie Freiberg, Germany, on a joint research project focused on developing advanced biosensor technology for the early detection of sepsis.

Their project, titled “Development of an Electrochemical Biosensing Platform for Multiplexed Simultaneous Detection of Sepsis Biomarkers,” is funded under the Indo-German Science and Technology Centre (IGSTC) initiative. The goal is to develop a low-cost, portable, and rapid biosensor capable of detecting multiple sepsis biomarkers simultaneously. Early and accurate detection of sepsis—a life-threatening condition caused by the body’s response to infection—is critical to reducing fatal outcomes, especially in emergency rooms and intensive care units.

The research has the potential to benefit a wide range of stakeholders. Patients and doctors in both rural and urban areas will gain access to quicker and more accurate diagnostic tools. Diagnostic laboratories and ICUs, which currently rely on expensive and time-consuming tests, can improve efficiency with this technology. Point-of-care providers in low-resource and developing regions will also benefit from affordable, reliable diagnostics. Moreover, the project opens up new opportunities for start-ups and healthcare industries working on biomedical devices.

One of the key goals is to develop a working prototype of the biosensor that can deliver results within minutes from a small blood sample. This will enable doctors to begin treatment sooner, increasing patient survival rates. In addition to the scientific innovation, the project encourages technology transfer and collaboration with start-ups, promoting entrepreneurship in the healthcare sector.

As part of the project, Dr. Anusha is scheduled to visit Germany in August 2025. During her stay, she will collaborate closely with the research team at TU Bergakademie Freiberg, share expertise, and work on accelerating the biosensor’s development.

Commenting on this achievement, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President of KLEF Deemed to be University, said, “We are extremely proud of our faculty’s achievement. This international collaboration and joint research effort will significantly contribute to the rapidly growing field of biosensor technology. At KLEF, we are committed to fostering a vibrant research ecosystem and advancing innovative solutions that can transform healthcare. We believe in thriving through research excellence, academic rigor, and meaningful global partnerships.”

The Department of Chemistry at KLEF Deemed to be University continues to make notable contributions to interdisciplinary research. This latest initiative adds another milestone to its track record, marking a step forward in affordable healthcare diagnostics and showcasing the power of global partnerships in addressing life-threatening diseases like sepsis.