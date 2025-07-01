KLH Aziznagar Clinches Dual Awards at IIT Madras PALs Ceremony

KLH Aziznagar Campus was honoured with two prestigious awards at the PALs Annual Day ceremony held at IIT Madras. The campus received the "Outstanding Partner Institute Award" and the "Best Hosting Institute Award for InnoWAH Prefinals." These accolades, presented by Dr. K. Satyanarayana, Director of IIT Madras, recognize the institute’s exemplary contributions in innovation, coordination, and academic engagement at the national level.

Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal of KLH Aziznagar Campus, received the awards on behalf of the institution. One standout project addressing urban waste management with IoT-enabled smart bins and intelligent routing received special praise for its innovation and scalability, he informed.

“Such recognition is a proud moment for all of us,” said Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice-President of KL Deemed to be University. “Our faculty, staff, and students joined forces through powerful mentoring, seamless event execution, and enthusiastic student participation in solving real-world problems. Such recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and preparing our students to lead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape."

The dual recognition places KLH Aziznagar Campus firmly on the national innovation map, reaffirming its status as a leading hub for transformative education. Looking ahead, the campus aims to establish a dedicated Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cell, expand collaborations with IITs and industry leaders, and scale up efforts in patenting, incubation, and startup development based on student-driven projects.

PALs is an initiative driven by IIT alumni that connects academia with industry, benefiting students, faculty, and institutional leadership. It enhances skills and knowledge through expert-led lectures, workshops, mentoring, and innovation-driven competitions.