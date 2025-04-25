KLH Global Business School Partners with IIT Kharagpur Alumnus for Industry-Driven Learning

KLH Global Business School (KLH GBS) announces the formalisation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dr. Y. V. Satish Kumar, a distinguished alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and a prominent technology entrepreneur based in Hyderabad. This strategic partnership is aimed at integrating industry expertise into the academic framework, with a particular focus on finance, fintech, and business analytics, to offer students practical, real-world exposure.

This collaboration is set to enrich the academic ecosystem at KLH GBS through key initiatives such as industry-led curriculum integration, strengthened internship opportunities under the Summer Internship Program (SIP), and active mentoring at the Innovation Centre. It will also support students and early-stage entrepreneurs through startup mentoring—enhancing their ability to innovate, execute business ideas, and thrive in a competitive market.

The MoU was signed by Prof. (Dr.) Anand Bethapudi, Dean of KLH GBS, and Dr. Y. V. Satish Kumar, Co-founder and Director of ASquare Infotech and President of the Technology Alumni Association IIT Kharagpur – Hyderabad Chapter. Dr. Gundala Nagaraju, Adjunct Professor and alumnus of both IIM Calcutta and IIT Kharagpur, was also present. The Hyderabad Chapter, comprising over 3,000 members—many of whom are senior leaders in multinational corporations or founders of successful ventures—will play a vital role in this initiative.

Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President of KL Deemed to be University, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Such partnerships play a crucial role in accelerating our mission to deliver world-class education, equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the ever-evolving global business landscape. Our aim is to develop leaders who can drive innovation, sustainability, and ethical practices while creating meaningful impact on a global scale.”

KLH Global Business School remains committed to offering quality education that aligns with emerging societal and industry needs. Through continuous innovation in teaching, the introduction of new specialisations, and the expansion of experiential learning opportunities, the institution ensures students graduate as globally competitive and socially responsible professionals.