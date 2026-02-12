Singapore-Bound Flight Faces Mid-Air Technical Fault - Emergency Lending to Hyderabad

Air services face another emergency when a major mishap was stopped from happening on 11 Feb 2026, Wednesday night at Hyderabad airport. Due to a technical issue, a Singapore-bound flight was forced to turn back to deboard. It trigger high alert at the airport and immediate action by authorities.

The Pilot of the plane faces a technical glitch and takes immediate action. The flight crew ensured about the safety of the passengers and crew members in the flight. The team has taken immediate action to save the lives of the passengers.

Singapore Airlines flight SQ523 departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 11:30 pm as per the officials. However, in just 15 minutes of the journey, the pilots of the flight go through some of the technical irregularity. As a measure of precaution, they decided Singapore flight emergency return. The journey was discontinued on the spot, and an emergency flight was arranged to the Hyderabad airport.

As per the details shared by the official, the aircraft safely carried out an emergency landing. Airport emergency services were on standby as a safety measure. All 250 passengers were safely deboarded, and there was no need for any sort of the medical emergencies.

Authorities confirmed that a full technical inspection of the aircraft was initiated instantly after its return to find out the exact reasons for the snag. The authorities of Hyderabad airport will share more information on the issue after the proper investigation.