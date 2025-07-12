KM Birla enters USISPF board

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).He will also serve as a member of the Board’s Executive Committee, the USISPF said on Friday.

“It is an honour to join the USISPF Executive Committee. In a short span, USISPF has become a strong force in shaping and strengthening the strategic and economic ties between the United States and India. Its work in fostering dialogue, collaboration, and trust between the two nations has made a meaningful difference,” said Birla.

Aditya Birla Group is the largest Indian Greenfield investor in the United States, with investments exceeding $15 billion and operations spanning 15 states across metals, carbon black, and chemicals. Its US subsidiary, Novelis, is the world’s largest aluminum recycling company and plays a critical role in revitalising and advancing the US manufacturing sector.

Among the Group's most ambitious projects is a $4.1 billion investment in Bay Minette, Alabama, which will establish the first fully integrated aluminum rolling and recycling plant in the US in four decades and represents the largest industrial investment in Alabama's history.