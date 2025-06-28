Kolhapuri Chappals: Prada accepts Indian craftsmanship, open for meaningful exchange with artisans

New Delhi: After facing severe backlash, Italian fashion house Prada has officially admitted that the Kolhapuri Chappals, featured in the recent Prada Men's 2026 Fashion Show, is inspired by India’s handcrafted footwear traditions.

In a letter to Lalit Gandhi, president of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture, Prada noted that it is “open for meaningful exchange with artisans”.

“We acknowledge that the sandals featured in the recent Prada Men's 2026 Fashion Show are inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear, with a centuries-old heritage. We deeply recognise the cultural significance of such Indian craftsmanship,” said Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, in a letter to Gandhi.

The luxury fashion house came under fire after showcasing the sandals during its Spring/Summer 2026 menswear show in Milan, priced at more than Rs 1 lakh as against the Rs 300-Rs 1500 sold in Kolhapur’s markets.

After images of the collection surfaced online, social media users and Indian officials criticised the label for failing to credit the heritage behind the designs. They accused Prada of cultural appropriation and disregard for the traditional artisans who have crafted these leather sandals for generations.

Gandhi had in a letter to Prada shared concerns that “the collection includes footwear designs that bear a close resemblance to Kolhapuri Chappals (Footwear) a traditional handcrafted leather sandal that has been awarded Geographical Indication (GI) status by the Government of India in 2019”.

Besides representing the “centuries-old regional identity of Maharashtra”, the Kolhapuri Chappals also support the livelihoods of thousands of artisans and families in the Kolhapur region and surrounding districts, Gandhi wrote.

Gandhi called out Prada for commercialising the centuries-old footwear designs “without due acknowledgment, credit, or collaboration with the artisan communities”, and urged them to “consider supporting ethical fashion practices that respect traditional knowledge and cultural rights”.

In his response, Bertelli wrote, “Please note that, for now, the entire collection is currently at an early stage of design. Development and none of the pieces are confirmed to be produced or commercialised.

“We are committed to responsible design practices, fostering cultural engagement, and opening a dialogue for a meaningful exchange with local Indian artisan communities as we have done in the past in other collections to ensure the rightful recognition of their craft,” he said.



