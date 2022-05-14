Koo CEO among 100 most influential people in tech

Bangalore Aprameya Radhakrishna the Co-Founder and CEO of micro-blogging platform Koo has been recognized amongst top 100 most influential tech leaders by international non-profit journalism organization Rest of World (RoW).



"We are excited and feel privileged to be recognized among RoW 100: Global tech's changemakers, which features the most prolific entrepreneurs and visionaries around the world who are shaping the lives of millions through unique, breakthrough solutions. To be recognized by a prestigious organization like Rest of World, is truly an honor for us."

"We found a gap in language-based micro-blogging and built a solution which offers a superior and immersive multi-language experience. The need for self-expression in local languages is not something unique to India, but a global challenge, since 80 per cent of the world speaks a language other than English. Our solution is globally scalable and relevant to markets across the world. We are focused on bridging the language divide on the open internet, connecting people across linguistic cultures and taking our product, which is built in India, to the rest of the world," he added.

Koo was built to empower internet users in India, a country where just 10 per cent people speak English to express themselves in their local languages, and discover and interact with their local communities. Koo's Aprameya Radhakrishna is in fact, the only entrepreneur from India to be featured in the 'Culture and Social Media' category in RoW100: Global Tech's Changemakers - which heralds dynamic entrepreneurs, innovators and investors outside the West, whose outstanding contributions are transforming communities worldwide.