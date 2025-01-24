Kotak BizLabs Accelerator Programme Unveiled, Aims to Transform India's Startup Ecosystem

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (KMBL) has launched the Kotak BizLabs Accelerator Programme along with a nationwide marketing campaign. This initiative, part of Kotak’s CSR efforts, aims to help early-stage startups overcome growth challenges and scale their businesses.

In collaboration with incubators like IIMA Ventures, NSRCEL, and T-Hub, Kotak BizLabs Accelerator Programme will offer mentorship, market access, funding opportunities, and advisory support. The programme has already enrolled over 200 startups and conducted 15 roadshows in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities such as Indore, Surat, and Warangal.

Kotak BizLabs Accelerator Programme aims to support around 1,000 startups in sectors like agritech, climatech, fintech, healthcare, edtech, and sustainability. The accelerator programme features a Virtual Knowledge Centre, providing resources like the Online Startup School, guides, and networking opportunities as well as mentoring and grant funding of Rs. 15 lakhs to select startups.

In order to spread awareness about the programme, Kotak has launched an integrated marketing campaign that includes a digital film that captures the spirit of entrepreneurs, set to the tune of “Ohh Dreamers, Tere Crazy Dreams Ki Talaash Hai.” The film highlights how entrepreneurs live and breathe their ideas, with Kotak BizLabs offering up support to further their growth.

Kedarswamy Ravangane, Executive Vice President – Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “Small businesses are the backbone of the Indian economy. With Kotak BizLabs Accelerator Programme, we provide a platform to help them navigate challenges, grow sustainably, and scale their operations. This campaign is our commitment to reaching out to small business owners across India and showing how this programme can help them chase their dreams.”

Click here to watch the TVC.

This initiative aligns with Kotak Mahindra Bank’s CSR strategy, focusing on fostering innovation, supporting job creation, and driving economic prosperity through entrepreneurship.

Aspiring Startups can apply for the Kotak BizLabs accelerator programme at: https://kotakbizlabs.accubate.app/ext/form/2802/1/apply



















































