KTR interacts with top company reps in London

Hyderabad: IT & Industries Minister KTR chaired a round table session organised by UK India Business Council in London. Top management representatives from Deloitte, HSBC, JCB, E&Y, Rolls Royce Plc & others attended the meeting. IT Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming were present.

During the session, the Minister introduced the progressive industrial policies of Telangana Government and also highlighted the investment opportunities in priority sectors such as Information Technology, BFSI, Food Processing, Pharma and Life Sciences, Aerospace and Defence.

KTR also mentioned the availability of land, water, power and human resources in the State for prospective investors. The Minister reiterated that Telangana will either meet or beat the offer given by any Indian State.

IT Minister KTR also chaired a second round table session jointly organized by UK India Business Council and Tech UK in London today. Collaboration between the UK and India in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cleantech, HealthTech and AgriTech was discussed in the meeting.