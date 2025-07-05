Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts Debuts in Ahmedabad, Inviting the Culturally Curious to Rediscover India’s First UNESCO World Heritage City

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of Le Méridien Ahmedabad. The hotel opens doors following the transformation of Courtyard by Marriott Ahmedabad and represents a significant milestone in the city’s hospitality narrative. With a timeless chic, mid-century modern design philosophy and a spirit that celebrates culture, creativity, and slow travel, Le Méridien Ahmedabad is poised to become a new cultural touchpoint in the city.

Set in the heart of India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City, where centuries-old façades and bustling bazaars coexist with riverfront promenades and modern architecture, the hotel invites guests to experience Ahmedabad anew—through moments that are quietly luxurious and instinctively refined. This is a destination for those who seek not only to stay, but to soak in every moment of their travels.

“We are excited to introduce the Le Méridien brand to Ahmedabad, bringing the brand’s essence of savouring the good life to global tastemakers and locals” said Ranju Alex, Regional Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International. “Ahmedabad is a destination known for its rich history and thriving art, culture, and culinary scene, which makes it the perfect fit for Le Méridien. This hotel is a celebration of detail and design - inviting travellers to explore Ahmedabad with curiosity, in style.”

The property features 164 guest rooms and suites, each designed with a calm palette, mid-century silhouettes, and bespoke accents that nod to Ahmedabad’s textile legacy and architectural landmarks. Poised as the visual anchor, the bespoke lobby art is an ode to the rich heritage of Ahmedabad representing a confluence of movement, culture, and life - inviting guests to explore Ahmedabad’s layered legacy at a single glance.

Celebrating the city’s identity as the once textile capital of India, the design elements of Le Méridien Ahmedabad pay homage to the local craft and its deep ties to the Sabarmati River. In a poetic gesture, slender panes of transparent and azure-hued glass are suspended in graceful alignment, each angled uniquely to suggest the movement of fabric flowing freely in the river breeze. Together, the design elements throughout the hotel represent a multisensory journey of the city’s cultural and progressive spirit. It stands as a living story welcoming guests with a sense of place, purpose, and poetic elegance.

Le Méridien Ahmedabad will offer an interesting and decadent mix of dining options. The Market serves global cuisine with local influence in a lively all-day setting. Java+, the artisanal coffeehouse, offers Illy Coffee while Drift transitions from a tranquil poolside retreat to sophisticated evening dining, and Bayleaf presents refined Awadhi cuisine. For moments of play, Le Scoop, the brand’s signature programme, delivers sweet frozen treats that savour the flavour of sweet summers.

The hotel boasts an expansive 20,000 square feet of versatile event spaces, including a grand pillarless ballroom and elegant outdoor lawns. Thoughtfully designed for seamless transitions and exceptional service, these venues cater to a variety of events, from conferences and boardroom meetings to social gatherings and weddings. For moments of relaxation, Explore Spa offers treatments drawn from traditional therapies, complemented by a newly outfitted fitness centre and serene outdoor pool.

Signature brand programs enhance every stay. Under the Unlock Art programme Le Méridien Ahmedabad has partnered with Gujarat’s largest art gallery, Archer Art Gallery to encourage guests to explore the best destination has to offer. Guests can enjoy complimentary access to the art gallery by presenting their Unlock Art™ room key and browse through the extensive collection of artworks by both established and emerging Indian artists. The Le Méridien Family Passport turns exploration into a family affair through hands-on, engaging activities. Seasonal experiences such as Au Soleil, La Fête, Avec Amour, and the year-round La Vie programme reflect the brand’s passion for celebrating life's moments.

“Le Méridien Ahmedabad is a celebration of design and culture,” said Prashant Chadha, General Manager, Le Méridien Ahmedabad. “Inspired by the brand’s spirit of savouring the good life, Le Méridien Ahmedabad celebrates the city’s rich identity through thoughtful design, evocative cuisine, immersive programming, and curated experiences. From the art on the walls to the textures in every room, from the flavours on the plate to the sense of place that lingers long after check-out, this is a story waiting to be lived and shared.”