Lee Health Domain unveils Natural Care combo kit

Hyderabad: City-based pharma company Lee Health Domain launched a novel combo kit of hair oil, shampoo and soft-gel capsules under brand name Natural Care to rejuvenate hair, skin and nails for both men and women.

Hair loss has become a major problem, which is noticed in male & female all over the world irrespective of their age. This can be due to nutritional deficiency, medical illness as well as extensive usage of high concentrated chemical structured shampoos in their daily life.

Lee Health Domain after extensive research developed a formula of three pronged concept with rare botanical extracts, high potent bioprotein compounds like collagen, spirulina, keratin enriched shampoo and soft gel capsules, the company said.

“The 100 per centherbal hair oil is infused with goodness of ayurvedic herbs like hibiscus, onion,aloe vera, bhringraj, amla. Lee’s Natural Care products are completely free from the chemical compounds, which will help to control the dandruff, hair falling and rejuvenate the tanned skin and improve the shining of brittle nails,” Alla Leela Rani, company’s Director.