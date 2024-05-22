Live
Lemonn unveils MF services
Lemonn, a leading trading platform by PeepalCo, has expanded its offering portfolio by launching Mutual Fund investment service on its app. Users can invest in mutual funds (MFs) directly and commission-free on Lemonn and start with a low investment. Users can also track their investments made on third-party apps using the Portfolio Import feature. The app offers schemes from over 40 fund houses, including major AMCs such as HDFC, SBI, Axis, to name a few.
Devam Sardana, Business Head, Lemonn, said: “Our goal is to empower first-time investors to gain a deeper understanding of the investment landscape. Thus, introducing mutual funds on Lemonn is a natural step forward for us. The rapid growth of India's mutual funds industry, outpacing countries like the US, Japan, and China, underscores a clear and growing demand.