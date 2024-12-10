Lexus Drives 17% Year -to- date Growth in India

Lexus India is happy to report a year-on-year sales growth of 56% for the month of November 2024, as compared to November 2023. This follows a strong upward movement, with the brand registering a 17% growth in total sales for the calendar year up to November 2024, compared to the same period last year. The robust growth has been driven by high demand across Lexus' luxury lineup, including a notable cumulative year to date growth of about 25% in sales for the SUV category, with models like the NX and RX gaining significant traction.

The Lexus RX model has shown outstanding performance, registering a 50% growth for the calendar year up to November 2024, highlighting the SUV’s continued popularity and relevance in the Indian market. The RX's strong sales performance underscores the brand's commitment to offering versatile and premium mobility options that resonate with evolving consumer preferences.

A key contributor to Lexus India's continued success has been the Lexus ES model, which accounted for 41% of the brand’s total sales in November 2024. This sustained demand for the ES reaffirms its prominent position in Lexus' lineup, driven by its exceptional craftsmanship, luxurious design, and strong appeal to Indian consumers.

Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President of Lexus India, expressed gratitude for the brand’s success, saying, "We are deeply thankful to our guests for their trust and continued support. The growth in sales this year is a testament to the confidence our customers have in Lexus, as well as our commitment to delivering high-quality products and exceptional experiences. We will continue to engage and delight our guests by providing year end special offers and benefits on select models under the Lexus December to Remember campaign thereby strengthening the bond we share with them."

Since its debut in India in 2017, Lexus in line with the vision of making Luxury personal, we have embraced the Japanese philosophy of Omotenashi and driving Authentic Luxury. In this direction we are ensuring each initiative reflects deep respect and care for its guests. Strengthening this commitment, Lexus India introduced an industry-first 8-year/160,000 km vehicle warranty* on all new Lexus models sold from June 1, 2024, as well as a 5-year Roadside Assistance (RSA) program launched on February 1, 2024, enhancing guest convenience and peace of mind. Lexus India has also introduced high-quality factory body coating from August 2024, adding a luxurious and durable finish to its vehicles. To further enrich customer engagement this year, Lexus is hosting golf events and exclusive golf clinics in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Mumbai where guests can experience the finer details of golf under expert guidance. These events, embodies the dedication to creating memorable, value-driven experiences that resonate deeply and enhance every journey with Lexus.

*Terms and conditions apply. Contact Lexus Dealer or Refer Warranty Manual for details provided along with the new vehicle.