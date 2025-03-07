Lexus India announces Bookings Open for the new LX 500d – Unrivaled Dominance in Luxury and Performance

Bangalore : Lexus India announces the bookings open for the new Lexus LX 500d, an SUV that redefines luxury, capability, and delivering the ultimate in strength and refinement. Exhibited at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the LX 500d is designed to offer an unparalleled driving experience for both on and off the road. The new LX 500d seamlessly blends power, performance, and sophistication to conquer unchartered territory.

The LX 500d comes with a powerful 3.3L V6 diesel engine with a twin turbo system, the design allows driving on rough conditions showcasing its off-road capability worthy of a flagship SUV. The twin turbo system provides full acceleration with excellent response and high torque in low-speed range. In addition, the ladder frame contributes to handling stability by realizing high rigidity and light weight thereby contributing to enhanced on-road performance and empowering you to discover more.

Unique features exclusive to the new LX 500d :

The latest safety features – Lexus Safety System +3.0

Pre-Collision System (PCS) enables detection and protect from oncoming vehicles, and pedestrians.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) & Lane Trace Assist (LTA) reduces driver fatigue and enhances drivability

Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) supports the driver in checking for safety when changing lanes

Safe Exit Assist (SEA) safety mechanisms that prevents potential collision from an open door or occupants who have exited, as well as damage mitigation

Lane Departure Assist (LDA) supports safe driving by partially assist steering operations to avoid departure from lane

Automatic High Beam (AHB) & Adaptive High Beam System (AHS) lighting solutions that eliminate glare for other drivers while maintaining maximum road visibility.

Lexus Connect Technology

LX 500d comes with the ease of Lexus Connect Technology. This India-specific Data Communication Module (DCM) ensures the vehicle remains connected through the internet, enabling a suite of remotely accessible services via smartphones and other devices.

Connected features include

· Safety Connect (E Call SOS, Auto Collision Notification, Drive Alerts, Tow Alerts and Roadside Assistance)

· Remote Connect (Remote Lock Unlock, Remote Start/Stop, Remote Climate Control, Remote Power Windows close, Remote Truck – Lock/Unlock , Remote Immobilization/ Remobilization)

· Service Connect (Find my car, Stolen Vehicle Tracking, Theft Alarm, Vehicle Health Status, Remote Notification/ View Status)

Comfort and Convenience

· Seat Massager - a new air bladder-based refresh seat has been added to help alleviate front-seat occupant fatigue, accessible through the center display.

Exclusive features to the new LX 500d Overtrail grade

Lexus India is committed to support a wide range of outdoor lifestyles for the guests and bridge the gap between the comforts of luxury mobility and the allure of the outdoors. Based on this commitment, Lexus has introduced the new LX 500d Overtrail featuring exclusive features and unique interior and exterior color options stroking the adventurous spirit.

Exterior Design

The Overtrail grade is equipped with a specially designed black radiator grille and matte grey aluminium wheels. Furthermore, various components including fog lamp cover, roof rails, door moldings, wheel arch moldings, door handles, and outer mirrors are matched in black and dark tones built to endure tough conditions.

Interior Design

Overtrail Khaki interior color is enhanced with a unique Overtrail Monolith color theme. The primary section of the seat upholstery and the door trim feature Monolith, complemented by Ash Open Pore Sumi Black ornamentation which together create a refined and sophisticated off-road atmosphere that embodies the essence of Lexus.

Body Color

“Moon Desert," a special color exclusive to the Overtrail grade, enhanced by metallic shading to accentuate its three-dimensional quality, reflecting the premium feel characteristic of a Lexus

Front & Rear Differential Lock

Alongside the standard center differential lock included in all grades, the Overtrail grade also comes with front and rear differential locks geared for enhanced off-road performance.

Higher Profile Tyres

Features Matte Grey Metallic wheel with three-dimensional spokes that widen towards the edges provide a larger visual presence. In addition, special higher profile tires improve driving on dusty roads and overall performance for enhanced outdoor experience.

Expressing his views on the announcement, Mr. Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice-President, Lexus India said "For many years, the LX has been completely reimagined to elevate the drive to unprecedented heights. The vehicle exemplifies our unwavering dedication to deliver unrivaled dominance in luxury and performance. Upholding our core values, the LX 500d is a testament to our commitment to multipath way approach and reimagining the future of mobility. The vehicle combines a powerful stance and sophisticated design with many new features like the Lexus Safety System +3.0 for enhanced safety and Lexus Connected Technology with new telematics features for improved connectivity. We thank all our guests who were patiently waiting for this announcement. We are confident that this vehicle will resonate with and exceed our esteemed guests ‘aspirations offering an unrivaled blend of sophistication and an amazing driving experience.”

From the glimmering Sonic Quartz to the striking Sonic Titanium and Graphite Black, the LX Urban grade comes in a range of sophisticated exterior colors. Every option comes with a luxurious finish, giving the LX a sense of superior presence on the road. The interior colors include Hazel and Crimson carefully designed using the traditional Japanese Takumi craft. Ornamentation options include Artwood Takanoha and Walnut Open Pore.

With its cutting-edge technology, refined aesthetics, and robust performance, the Lexus LX 500d is set to make a lasting impact in India’s luxury SUV market. Since its 2017 debut in India, Lexus has embraced the Japanese philosophy of Omotenashi, ensuring every action reflects deep respect and guest care. To reinforce this, Lexus India has last year announced 8-years/160,000 km vehicle warranty* for all new Lexus models sold in India from 1st June 2024 onwards being the first of its kind in the luxury car industry. The 5-year Roadside Assistance (RSA) introduced on 1st February 2024, has enhanced guest convenience and peace of mind by providing more value for the customer. Lexus India has also introduced high-quality factory body coating from August 2024, adding a luxurious and durable finish to its vehicles.

For absolute peace of mind, Lexus India has introduced flexible and unique Lexus Luxury Care service package which includes Comfort, Relax and Premiere options that are available in 3 years / 60,000 Km or 5 years / 100,000 Km or 8 years / 160,000 Km. This service package provides guest with multiple offerings further delighting them.

Bookings for the new LX 500d begin today. Guests can visit their nearest Guest Experience Centre for details. Log on to official Lexus India website www.lexusindia.co.in, Facebook: @LexusIndia and Instagram: @lexus_india or more information.

*Terms and conditions apply. Contact Lexus Dealer or Refer Warranty Manual for details provided along with the new vehicle.

Some of the key features of the new LX 500d include:

Engine :

Type - 6-cylinder , V type

Fuel – Diesel

Intake System - Twin Turbo Charged with Intercooler.

Max Output – 227 Kw @ 4000 rpm

Max Torque – 700 Nm @ 1600 – 2600 rpm

Chassis and Transmission

Suspension ( 4 Wheel Active Height Control & Adaptive Variable Suspension )

Transmission – Direct Shift – 10AT

Exterior features

Headlamp (LED with Auto levelling & Cleaner) - 3-projector Bi-Beam LED

LED Clearance -LED + Welcome

Cornering lamp

Light Control System

LED Daytime Running Lights

High Mount Stop Lamp – LED

Outside Rear View Mirror (Automatic Glare Proof + Side Camera + Heater + Light + BSM)

Moon Roof – Remote + Jam Protect

Interior Features

Inside Rear View Mirror (Automatic Day & Night)

Front Seat Adjuster (Driver 10 Way + Passenger 8 Way with Power)

Seat heater for Front/ Rear

Seat A/C (Front + Rear Ventilated)

Multi information Display 8-inch color TFT (Thin Film Transistor) LCD display

12.3-inch Electro Multi-Vision (EVM) Multimedia infotainment Touch display

7-inch Electro Multi -Vision (EVM) Drive dynamics control touch displays

Comfort and Convenience

Wireless Door Lock (Smart Entry , Power Back Door)

Illuminated Entry System

Drive Mode Select ( 5 modes Normal/Eco/ Comfort/Sport S/Sport S+) + Custom mode) with paddle shift.

Steering Column ( Electric Tilt and Telescopic type with Protector )

Power Steering Type – Electric Power Steering

Air Conditioner (Auto 4 Zone ) independent temperature controls

Audio Mark Levinson 25 speaker 3D Surround Sound System

Rear Seat Entertainment (Dual RSE Monitors), 11.6-inch touch displays, HDMI jack, 2 headphone jacks, wireless remote control

Lexus Navigation System ( Wireless Apple CarPlay, Wired Android Auto

Back Monitor Panoramic View Monitor, Multi Terrain Monitor – 4 Cameras with washer

Active Noise Control

Safety & Security

Anti-Theft System (Immobilizer + Siren + Intrusion Sensor + Fingerprint )

ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System)

EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution)

TRC(Traction control)

HAC(Hill Assist Control)

Trailer Sway Control

ECB (Electronic Controlled Brake System )

Emergency Brake Signal – Stop Lamp

10 SRS Airbag

Head Up Display - Color

Tyre inflation Pressure Warning















