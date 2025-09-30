LG Electronics India IPO 2025: Big Public Issue from October 7–9

LG Electronics India will launch a big IPO from October 7 to 9, 2025. The Korean parent company will sell 10.18 crore shares, so all the money goes to the shareholder.

The price of the shares will be announced soon. Before the IPO, the company will raise money from anchor investors on October 6. The IPO was delayed earlier because of market uncertainty but will now go ahead.

LG Electronics is a trusted brand in India. It is a leader in home appliances and electronics, except mobile phones. The company made the highest revenue and profits in 2024 compared to Havells, Voltas, Whirlpool India, and Blue Star. India’s appliances market is growing fast and is expected to grow even more in the coming years.