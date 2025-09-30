  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

LG Electronics India IPO 2025: Big Public Issue from October 7–9

LG Electronics India IPO 2025: Big Public Issue from October 7–9
x

LG Electronics India IPO 2025: Big Public Issue from October 7–9

Highlights

LG Electronics India will launch a major IPO from October 7 to 9, 2025, selling 10.18 crore shares. The trusted brand leads in home appliances and electronics, and India’s appliances market is growing fast.

LG Electronics India will launch a big IPO from October 7 to 9, 2025. The Korean parent company will sell 10.18 crore shares, so all the money goes to the shareholder.

The price of the shares will be announced soon. Before the IPO, the company will raise money from anchor investors on October 6. The IPO was delayed earlier because of market uncertainty but will now go ahead.

LG Electronics is a trusted brand in India. It is a leader in home appliances and electronics, except mobile phones. The company made the highest revenue and profits in 2024 compared to Havells, Voltas, Whirlpool India, and Blue Star. India’s appliances market is growing fast and is expected to grow even more in the coming years.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick