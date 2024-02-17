  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

LIC brings new plan for children, youth

LIC brings new plan for children, youth
x
Highlights

LIC’s Amritbaal is an individual, savings, life insurance plan, which is specifically designed to have an adequate corpus to meet the higher education and other needs of the child

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the launch of a new plan – LIC’s Amritbaal. The new product was formally unveiled by Dr Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, Government of India, on Friday. The non-linked and non-participating plan will be available for sale from Saturday onwards.

LIC’s Amritbaal is an individual, savings, life insurance plan, which is specifically designed to have an adequate corpus to meet the higher education and other needs of the child. It facilitates

accumulation of corpus through guaranteed additions at the rate of Rs 80 per thousand basic sum assured at the end of each policy year from the inception till the end of policy term provided policy is in force.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X