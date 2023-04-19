LIC donates school bus to Karunasri Seva Samithi

Hyderabad: LK Shamsunder, Zonal Manager, LIC of India handed over School Bus to KarunasriSeva Samithi, Chandrayangutta on Tuesday on behalf of LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation. Thisschool bus is meant for transporting the resident orphan children everyday to variousschools in which they study and bring them back in the evening.

On this occasion, Shamsunder addressed the gathering and informed that in orderto give a formal shape to community development initiatives. LIC Golden JubileeFoundation was formed in the year 2006. It has supported projects rangingover construction of hospitals, school buildings and classrooms, libraries, computercenters, old age homes, hostel buildings for children in tribal areas, vocational trainingcenters for differently-abled persons, and empowerment of women for livelihood generation so as to provide infrastructural facilities to needy persons in different pockets of thecountry.

Rajib Biswas, Sr DM, K Satyamurty, President, P Venkateswar Rao, Secretary and R Satyanarayana, Treasurer have also addressed the invitees and gave best wishes to the inmates.