LIC hikes its stake in Bank of Baroda to 7.05%
New Delhi: Insurance behemoth LIC on Monday said it has increased its stake in state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) by nearly 2 per cent to 7.05 per cent.

The life insurance company has acquired additional 10.45 crore shares from open market over a period of one-and-a-half year, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

With the acquisition done between November 20, 2023 and April 16, 2025, LIC's stake in the Mumbai-based bank has increased from 5.03 per cent to 7.05 per cent, it said. Shares of Bank of Baroda were trading at Rs 250.20 apiece, up 3.09 per cent on the BSE.

