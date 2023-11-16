LIC opens stall at global trade fair

Hyderabad: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stall at the 42nd India International Trade Fair was inaugurated by Aditya Gupta, executive director (corporate communications) of the company. The occasion was also graced by JPS Bajaj, Zonal Manager, Northern Zone, and other senior officials.



The information regarding various plans of the corporation and career opportunity for recruitment as agents will be available at the LIC stall during the 14-day period of the global trade fair. The details regarding LIC’s E-services and online services will also be shared.

LIC is celebrating its 57th anniversary this year. Being one of the major financial institutions of the nation, LIC has catered to a large number of people for their insurance needs and has come up with better products in the changing needs and preferences of the insurable population.