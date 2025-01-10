LIC opens stall at Nampally Exhibition

Hyderabad: Puneet Kumar, LIC’s Zonal Manager, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), inaugurated its stall at the prestigious All India Industrial Exhibition at Nampally, Hyderabad, on Thursday. The event was marked by the presence of top LIC officials and policy holders at the inauguration.

The stall aims to provide LIC customers and prospects with a range of services, including information on the organization’s e-services, online offerings, and initiatives designed for policyholders' benefit. Addressing the gathering, Puneet Kumar emphasised the importance of insurance in catering to the diverse needs of society.

He highlighted LIC’s commitment to empowering women through its recently launched ‘BIMA SAKHI’ program and spoke about career opportunities available as LIC agents.