Live
- Purvanchal sees surge in number of girl students in higher education
- YS Jagan expresses happiness over launch of medical colleges, wishes students to excel
- NTPC top performer in Nifty’s rally from 19k to 20k
- Cyberabad police warns of strict actions against protests on Chandrababu’s arrest
- Send off towards the Sun for Aditya-L1 spacecraft on Sep 19: ISRO
- White coat revolution will act as a protective shield for Telangana - KCR
- BSF, Punjab Police seize 1.710 kg heroin
- Rumblings in Bengal Cong over INDIA bloc's vacant chair for Abhishek Banerjee
- Elon Musk finds USB Type-C charging on the Apple iPhone 15 amazing
- Worship clay Vinayaka, save environment, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy tells people
Just In
LIC pays Rs 1,831 cr dividend to Centre
Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairperson, LIC, has presented dividend cheque to FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairperson, LIC of India, on Thursday presented the dividend cheque of Rs 1831.09 crore to Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, as the Government of India’s share of dividend, approved by the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting held on August 22.
Dr MP Tangirala, Additional Secretary, GoI, Ministry of Finance, Dept of Financial Services was present along with officials from Life Insurance Corporation of India,M Jagannath ,MD, Tablesh Pandey, MD, Sat Pal Bhanoo, MD, R Doraiswamy, MD and JPS Bajaj,ZM(I/C),Northern Zone. LIC has completed 67 years since its incorporation and beginning with an initial capital of Rs 5 crore in 1956, LIC as on end-March has an asset base of Rs 45,50,571.73 crore with life fund of Rs 40,81,326.41 crore. Despite two decades of opening up of the insurance sector, LIC continues to be the market leader in the Indian life insurance market.