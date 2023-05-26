LIC Q4 profit surges 5-fold to Rs 13,191 cr

Insurance behemoth LIC posted a more than five-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,191 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023. The insurer had earned a profit of Rs 2,409 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.



However, the total income of the insurer during the March quarter declined to Rs 2,01,022 crore from Rs 2,15,487 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, LIC said in a statement. LIC's income from first-year premium also came down to Rs 12,852 crore against Rs 14,663 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

The income from renewal premiums in the reporting period rose to Rs 76,328 crore compared to Rs 71,473 crore a year ago, while the single premium decreased to Rs 43,252 crore from Rs 58,251 crore. For the entire financial year 2022-23, LIC registered a multi-fold rise in net profit to Rs 35,997 crore from Rs 4,125 crore in the preceding financial year. The surge in annual profit for FY23 was helped by a jump in the second quarter bottomline to Rs 15,952 crore. It was due to a transfer of Rs 15.03 lakh crore to shareholders' accounts at the end of September.

The board of LIC has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2023.