Lil' Goodness launches prebiotic milkshake

Hyderabad: Lil' Goodness, food and nutrition brand has launched ready-to-serve prebiotic milkshake - Prebiotic Break Shake (Breakfast Shake). The milk shake contains natural milk proteins, oats, natural prebiotic fibres and 40 per cent lower added sugar.



This shake is available in two flavours - vanilla and chocolate. Priced at Rs 59 for 200 ml, this first-of-its-kind milkshake is available across offline and online channels besides the e-commerce delivery service of the company. It is currently available in a few key cities.

The Break-shake is an ideal breakfast option for kids, teenagers and adults, claims the company. The natural prebiotic dietary fibres ensure good gut health and a healthy digestive system. Fortified with vitamins A, D and minerals such as zinc. The shake is a nutrition-led addition to the gut-friendly prebiotic chocolate range. With a regular dose of essential nutrients, it boosts immunity.

It has a long shelf life at normal temperature without any added preservatives.

"The launch of the first prebiotic milkshake in India is a part of our vision to transform healthy indulgences for kids and adults through healthier, better for you options while minimising the use of artificial ingredients. Gut health and micro nutrient fortification at affordable price points is of prime importance to us," Harshavardhan S, Founder, Lil' Goodness said.