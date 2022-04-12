LimeChat raises $4.2 Million in funding led by Stellaris Venture Partners, others

LimeChat, the world's first human-level chatbot startup that enables D2C brands to leverage conversational marketing, has raised $4.2 million in Seed funding led by Stellaris Venture Partners, with participation from Pi Ventures, Titan Capital and marquee angel investors.

The funds raised will be utilized to strengthen its product and expand its go to market operations.

Founded in 2020 by Aniket Bajpai and Nikhil Gupta, LimeChat delivers tangible impact for D2C brands and consumers alike by creating the most compelling user experiences using the power of human-level AI chatbots. LimeChat's assistant lets the brand instantly respond to customer queries throughout the buying journey, from product discovery to checkout to returns.

LimeChat's WhatsApp Retention Campaigns help brands engage customers on WhatsApp at critical points in their buying journey, from abandoned checkout to feedback to win-back of existing users. This allows brands to increase campaign conversions by 3x, reduce support workloads by 70%, and improve customer satisfaction.

In the last 6 months, LimeChat has witnessed a 3X growth and has expanded its client base to over 125 brands in India / across the globe including Mamaearth, MCaffeine, and Wow Skin Science to name a few.

Nikhil Gupta, Co-founder of LimeChat said, ''Despite spending a lot of energy, human resources and capital, some stellar brands miss out on delivering quality customer experience and support. LimeChat was conceived with the mission to help brands leverage conversational mediums and powerful automation to create the most compelling user experiences. Our growing client base stands testimony to the impact we have been able to generate for businesses. As we continue to build a category-defining SaaS company for global eCommerce brands, with Stellaris' track record in building global SaaS leaders and defining growth stories of leading D2C brands, we could not think of a better partner to support us in this journey."

Alok Goyal, Partner, Stellaris Venture Partners said, "D2C as a category has witnessed explosive growth in the last few years. Pairing this with the opportunity that WhatsApp poses for brands to leverage as a commercial channel can create exceptional customer experiences. We first partnered with Limechat about a year ago and the business has only gone from strength to strength since then. In addition to their fundamental technical abilities, Aniket and Nikhil have also impressed us with their business building acumen. We are delighted to be leading this round, and are looking forward to what lies next in conversational AI."

Shubham Sandeep, MD at pi Ventures said, "Since our early partnership with Nikhil and Aniket at LimeChat, we have been astounded by the speed and quality of execution and growth. Some of India's top brands have already seen an increase in sales and a reduction in customer support costs and response times by leveraging the sophisticated NLP engine developed by LimeChat. We are in the early innings of conversational commerce and are proud to partner with the LimeChat team as they scale globally."

LimeChat is developing a Conversational Marketing Eco-system to help D2C Brands improve retention. Trusted by over 125+ of India's biggest D2C brands like MamaEarth and Wow Skin Science, its mission is to help brands deliver amazing buying experiences for the end consumer.

Stellaris is an early-stage tech-focused VC firm that partners with fearless founders who dream big, think differently and have an unstoppable desire to challenge the status quo. The fund works with these teams at nascent stages to help transform their ideas into resilient businesses.

Stellaris does so with a team of seasoned, diverse operators and entrepreneurs who bring significant experience in building businesses, and by providing access to some of the most successful founders and professionals in India and the US.