Banks Holidays in August 2021; Banks to remain closed for 10 days in Telangana
Banks Holidays in August 2021: All banks in Telangana state will remain closed for ten days in August 2021.
Banks Holidays in August 2021: All the banks will remain closed for ten days in August 2021, i.e. the holiday list includes five Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Bonalu, Muharram, Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan (falls on Sunday) and Janmashtami.
Every state will have special public holidays accordingly. Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work as per the bank holidays.
- August 01 – Sunday
- August 04 – Wednesday - Bonalu
- August 08 – Sunday
- August 10 – Tuesday- Muharram
- August 14 – Second Saturday
- August 15 – Sunday- Independence Day
- August 22 – Sunday- Raksha Bandhan
- August 28 – Fourth Saturday
- August 29 – Sunday
- August 30 – Monday- Janmashtami
Bank holidays in August 2021
Guidance for Customers
Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another and there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.
When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.