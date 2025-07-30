Look forward to enabling deeper Vietnam–India economic partnerships: Gautam Adani

New Delhi: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Wednesday met To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, saying that he looks forward to enabling deeper Vietnam–India economic partnerships.

In a post on social media platform X, Gautam Adani hailed Lam’s bold reforms and visionary agenda to position Vietnam as a regional leader across sectors, including ports and energy.

“It was a privilege to meet H.E. To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. His bold reforms and visionary agenda to position Vietnam as a regional leader in energy, logistics, ports and aviation reflect exceptional strategic foresight," said the billionaire industrialist.

Gautam Adani further added that "We look forward to contributing to this transformative journey and enabling deeper Vietnam–India economic partnerships".

India and Vietnam have longstanding trade and economic relations. According to official data for FY25, bilateral trade reached $15.76 billion, registering an increase of 6.40 per cent year-on-year. India's exports to Vietnam amounted to $5.43 billion, while Indian imports from Vietnam amounted to $10.33 billion.

In FY 2024-2025, Vietnam was India’s 20th largest trading partner and 15th largest export destination globally.

Last week, India's Ambassador to Vietnam, Sandeeep Arya, visited Tien Sa Port as Indian Naval Ships Delhi, Shakti, and Kiltan made a port call in Vietnam's Da Nang, highlighting efforts to deepen maritime ties and advance maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The deployment aligns with India's vision of 'MAHASAGAR' and underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to being a preferred partner. The visit to Vietnam marks another milestone in strengthening the India-Vietnam strategic partnership and advancing a rules-based, inclusive maritime order in the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh on the sidelines of the 2025 BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Vietnam became a participant in the BRICS in January this year.

India and Vietnam share traditionally close and warm bilateral relations that are denominated as a comprehensive strategic partnership. India-Vietnam relations were elevated in 2016 to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Vietnam. Notably, earlier, the relations were designated as a ‘Strategic Partnership’.



