Just In
L&T order book swells with big domestic and global deals
Construction and engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary company Heavy Engineering has won major orders in the domestic and international markets.
"L&T Heavy Engineering’s Modification, Revamp and Upgrade (MRU) business segment has bagged a major order from a key oil and gas customer...for their important debottlenecking project. For the last couple of years, MRU business has concentrated on Middle East opportunities and this order is an important milestone for MRU business in the Middle East," the company said in a filing to BSE.
MRU business has also secured the Coke Drum critical repair project from Indian Oil Corporation’s Gujarat Refinery, according to the filing. Besides, the company has secured orders in the process plant equipment segment overseas. However, the multinational company did not disclose the value of the contracts.