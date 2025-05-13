LTIMindtree bags $450-mn contract

New Delhi: IT company LTIMindtree on Monday announced it has bagged a $450 million contract spread across seven years from a firm that holds a leadership position in the global agribusiness sector. The deal is the largest in the history of LTIMindtree, it said, but did not divulge the name of the company.

As part of the deal, the Indian IT firm will implement an AI-powered operating model to deliver application management, infrastructure support, and cybersecurity services.

“LTIMindtree...announced a strategic agreement with a leader in the global agribusiness sector. This is the largest deal in the history of LTIMindtree, valued at $450 million across seven years,” the company said in a release.

Giving details, it said, the suite of future-ready IT services, built on platforms such as SAP, S/4HANA, ServiceNow, Microsoft Azure, as well as proprietary AI frameworks, are aimed at enhancing the client’s operational efficiency, scalability, and global growth.