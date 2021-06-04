Lupin launches generic version of Brovana in the US

Global pharma major, Lupin Limited has announced the launch of the authorised generic version of Brovana (arformoterol tartrate) Inhalation Solution 15 mcg/2 mL, unit-dose vials, of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, in the United States.

The drug is used for the maintenance treatment of broncho constriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Lupin in a regulatory filing said, "Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution 15 mcg/2 mL, is indicated for the long-term, twice daily (morning and evening) maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema. It is for use by nebulization only."

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 9.6 per cent of its revenue in research and development in FY21.