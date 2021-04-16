Luxury home sales down 8% in Hyderabad

New Delhi: Sales of luxury housing units in Hyderabad witnessed an eight per cent downfall among the top markets from 1,455 units in February 2020 to 1,337 units in February 2021, revealed a PropEquity report. It noted that the luxury home sales witnessed an increase in most of the top markets in February.

The sales of luxury houses increased 54 per cent in Delhi-NCR on a year-on-year basis in February. A total of 1,095 luxury units were sold in Delhi-NCR during the month under review, compared to 709 units sold during the same period of last year.



Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune witnessed the rise in home sales by 13 per cent, eight per cent, seven per cent, 37 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively during the same period.

"Housing market has been improving over the last few quarters and our data has suggested that home sales will continue to see growth in 2021.

India is also undertaking the largest vaccine drive for Covid-19 and as we cover more and more population, we will witness a decent rise in demand," said Samir Jasuja, MD and Founder of PropEquity.