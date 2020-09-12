Maharashtra Government issues guidelines for hotels to resume operations at full capacity

Maharashtra government has released Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines for hotels, lodges and resorts, enabling them to resume operations at 100 per cent capacity. Barring containment zones, hotels, resorts, homestays, farm stays etc in the rest of the State will be allowed to operate.

As per the guidelines for the hospitality industry, all travellers will be screened and only asymptomatic tourists will be permitted to stay. People who don't have prior bookings or reservations and have flu-like symptoms will not be permitted.

Mandatory practices like wearing masks, social distancing and use of hand sanitizers must be followed at all times. Apart from this, consent should be taken from guests for sharing their details with local administration and health authorities, as and when required.

Payment through digital mode should be encouraged and a form should be shared with guests before check-in, preferably via email or WhatsApp, to get information about their travel, health history and current status. Apart from this, hotels and resorts have been asked to prepare a list of Do's and Don'ts for guests and room service should be contactless.